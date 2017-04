A tourist leaves a currency exchange shop at a shopping arcade in New Delhi August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee rises to 60.12/13 from 60.31/32 on Wednesday, after earlier rising as high as 60.09, a level last seen on April 10.

USD/INR was under pressure as month-end dollar buying by oil companies in recent sessions faded and also due to stronger domestic shares.

The dollar struggled to make any headway early on Friday, still languishing near a three-week trough against a basket of major currencies as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of a closely watched U.S. employment report.

Traders see USD/INR moving in a 60.00 to 60.50 range during the session.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)