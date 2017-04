Cycle rickshaws move past a display of rupees at a roadside currency exchange stall in the old quarters of Delhi June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.1950 versus its previous close of 60.1250/1350 as month-end dollar demand from importers hurts the Indian unit.

The dollar is near six-month peak ahead of the U.S. GDP data and conclusion of the Fed's two-day meeting.

The Nifty is trading down 0.2 percent. The broader index will be watched for clues on foreign fund flows. The USD/INR pair is seen in the range of 59.90 to 60.30.

(Reporting by Gaurav Pai)