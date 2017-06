An employee uses an electronic machine to check an Indian currency note inside a bank in Allahabad December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The rupee opened lower on Monday as global risk off sentiment trumped the central bank's move to ease forex inflows into the country.

At 9 a.m., the rupee was trading at 53.68/69 to a dollar as against 53.47/48 Friday close.

The RBI announced late on Friday measures to bolster foreign currency inflows following a sharp fall in the rupee.

