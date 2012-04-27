Reuters Market Eye - The rupee drops to 52.67 versus the dollar from 52.55/56 close on Thursday as lack of RBI action helps demand for dollars.

* Cross is up almost 8 percent from its 2012 low in early February.

* HDFC Bank says lack of RBI liquidity support will hit the rupee.

* "We expect the USD/INR pair to trade in the 52.00-54.00 range with an upside of 55.00 in 2Q2012 and an equilibrium range of 51.00-53.00 in 3Q2012," it said.

* But, levels of around 54-55 could prove to be a key threshold level, HDFC added. * Foreign exchange reserves data due at 1130 GMT.

