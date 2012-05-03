Indian currency of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The USD/INR continues to remain well bid at 53.20/21, but is off earlier intraday high of 53.28. One of the largest state-run banks is seen selling, sparking some talk of RBI, but dealers say that the lender has also been buying USD to meet custodian demands.

Traders say state-run oil refiners continue to buy dollars, corporate demand is also seen.

Near-term resistance for USD/INR is seen at 53.25, the top of the channel from the gains since early March. The Dec 29 high of 53.52 marks next resistance, dealers say.