Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
Reuters Market Eye - The USD/INR continues to remain well bid at 53.20/21, but is off earlier intraday high of 53.28. One of the largest state-run banks is seen selling, sparking some talk of RBI, but dealers say that the lender has also been buying USD to meet custodian demands.
Traders say state-run oil refiners continue to buy dollars, corporate demand is also seen.
Near-term resistance for USD/INR is seen at 53.25, the top of the channel from the gains since early March. The Dec 29 high of 53.52 marks next resistance, dealers say.
MUMBAI State Bank of India said on Friday it may not need to tap equity markets for at least another year as its capital ratios will strengthen in the wake of this week's $2.3 billion share sale.