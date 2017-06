Reuters Market Eye - Rupee now at 53.45/46 after falling to as low as 53.58, with one local trader saying market remains "jittery" about the RBI stepping in.

A state-run bank was on the sell side, but most likely to shed some positions, say traders.

Markets also see potential for some more measures from the RBI beyond intervention, including possible restrictions on currency futures trading.

Trader tips 53.25-53.70 range for session.