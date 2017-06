Reuters Market Eye - Rupee falls further to 55.58/59 per dollar, versus 55.1850/1950 close on Monday, heading to its first fall after three previous sessions of gains.

Losses in the euro help boost sentiment for the dollar, while oil companies and corporates also seen buying the greenback.

Dollar demand from oil firms usually peaks towards the end of each month, as they need to pay their import commitments.

Traders also spotting bunched up outgoing corporate dollar remittances because Monday was a U.S. public holiday.