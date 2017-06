A shopkeeper poses for a picture as he counts Indian currency notes at his shop in Jammu May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

MUMBAI The rupee strengthened to more than a week high in early session on Monday, bolstered by a rebound in equities and commodities after the latest China economic data came in less dire than feared.

At 9:02 a.m., the rupee was at 54.89/90 to a dollar as against 55.14/15 last close.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)