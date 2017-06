MUMBAI Oct 29 The Indian rupee fell to its lowest in over a month on Monday as local stocks gave up gains ahead of a crucial rate meeting on Tuesday and as the euro was dragged lower by continued uncertainty over Greece and Spain.

At 0803 GMT, the rupee was trading at 54.00/01 per dollar after earlier hitting a session low at 54.0175, a level last seen Sept. 21. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)