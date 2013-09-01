By Anurag Kotoky
| NEW DELHI, Sept 1
NEW DELHI, Sept 1 Student Mikael Haris is
wrestling with the sort of question confronting others across
India, including companies, investors and banks, following the
18 percent slump in the rupee this year.
With plans to study for a masters degree in marketing in
London from this month, he is trying to decide whether to pay
his course fees up front and secure a discount, or to spread
them out in the hope that a rebound in the rupee will ultimately
reduce his costs.
"We are kind of speculating how to pay the fee, to see
whether the rupee will regain its strength. It is a strategy
that makes you think, how to lower your expenses," Haris said.
The slump in the rupee as the country struggles with
decade-low economic growth and a record current account deficit
has hit confidence across the country and among international
investors.
For the 800,000 or so Indian students who go overseas to
study each year, the main question is whether they can still
afford to do so as their costs in rupees have risen by as much
as 20 percent. The top three destinations to study are the
United States, Britain and Australia.
The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India
(ASSOCHAM) estimated overseas Indian students spend the
equivalent of about $15 billion a year to pursue their studies.
"If the currency continues to depreciate, it will certainly
put a doubt in the mind of students on whether to look at going
abroad next year or not," said New Delhi-based Ajay Mittal, a
director at International Placewell Consultants Pvt Ltd, a
student placement company.
"If the slide does not stop it may affect the January or
next September admissions," Mittal said.
"ONE EXTRA BEER"
Students already studying overseas are looking to cut costs,
rely on savings or find work to cover their shortfalls.
Pooja Raman, who is studying International Business Law at
the National University of Singapore, is worried about paying
off her education loan after her expenses rose by 15 percent in
recent months. Most Indian students take loans for their studies
overseas.
"If the rupee continues on this devaluation path, it would
get difficult to repay it within the given time and I might have
to take another one," Raman said.
Adding to the pressure, state-run Indian banks have not
raised the maximum limit on education loans to account for the
fall in the rupee, meaning what used to be full-course funding
now covers just a proportion.
Foreign students are prized by U.S. academic institutions,
particularly at the undergraduate level, because they often pay
full tuition and board rather than counting on financial aid
from universities, giving them an economic impact that outweighs
their numbers - less than 4 percent of U.S. university
enrolment.
So far, U.S schools say there has been no significant drop
off in the number of Indian students, the second-largest
population of foreign students after the Chinese. That does not
mean there will not be a fall though, said Gary Hamme, associate
vice president for enrolment management at the Florida Institute
of Technology.
"If this continues, it's going to get tough and obviously we
would be concerned about the number of new students," he said.
Foreign students make up about a third of the total enrolment at
the institute and Indian students are among the top three most
represented foreign nationalities.
Shiva Balasubramanian from Mumbai, who is studying computer
engineering at Arizona State University, says he is cutting his
daily expenses to cope.
"You avoid buying exotic vegetables, and that one extra
beer, for example," he said. "It's a test of management in daily
life."
"BITE THE BULLET"
In Australia, many look for part time work in restaurants,
retail stores, gas stations and administration.
"Indian students would come to class often very tired, and
fall asleep in class, because when you look at it they're often
working two or three part time jobs, (sometimes) illegally,"
said Phil Honeywood, executive director of the International
Education Association of Australia.
The rupee slump has also caught out those who had been
cautious with budgeting. Ridhima Tomar, who will pursue a degree
in Social Policy and Development at the London School of
Economics this month, thought she had made a conservative
calculation on the exchange rate at 95 per pound. The
rupee now trades at 103 and she estimated her costs have risen
20 percent compared with last year.
"I am done with all my formalities and booked my tickets and
got my visa. I guess I will have to bite the bullet," Tomar
said.
(Additional reporting by Aditi Shah in MUMBAI, Lincoln Feast in
SYDNEY, Scott Malone in BOSTON and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in
CHICAGO; Editing by Neil Fullick)