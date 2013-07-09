MUMBAI, July 9 India's National Stock Exchange has clarified that clients with excess open positions in currency derivatives will have until July 30 to cut them to levels mandated by regulators late on Monday.

The clarification comes after traders had expressed confusion about whether the limits mandated by regulators on Monday would have forced them to immediately exit their open positions.

However, clients with excess positions cannot add further to their positions starting from July 11, according to the NSE clarification.

