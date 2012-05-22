* Indian exporters have already sold nearly half of their foreign currency in their accounts following the central bank's recent mandate on May 10, traders estimate. * Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the RBI, said late on Monday that exporters should be coming into the market to sell dollars on Tuesday and Wednesday. * However, traders estimate only around $400-$500 million remains unsold from exporter accounts, out of total exporter dollar sales of $2.5 to $3 billion that had been expected. * With demand from oil firms and corporates high, these exporter sales are likely to do little to prevent the rupee from falling, they say. * The rupee trading at 54.97/98 per dollar after hitting a new life low of 55.09, earlier in the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)