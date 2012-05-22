(Updates to add additional link to previous stories with no
* Indian exporters have already sold nearly half of their
foreign currency in their accounts following the central bank's
recent mandate on May 10, traders estimate.
* Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the RBI, said late on
Monday that exporters should be coming into the market to sell
dollars on Tuesday and Wednesday.
* However, traders estimate only around $400-$500 million
remains unsold from exporter accounts, out of total exporter
dollar sales of $2.5 to $3 billion that had been expected.
* With demand from oil firms and corporates high, these exporter
sales are likely to do little to prevent the rupee from falling,
they say.
* The rupee trading at 54.97/98 per dollar after
hitting a new life low of 55.09, earlier in the day.
