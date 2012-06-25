June 25 India took more measures on Monday to
bolster a weakening rupee after it hit a record low on Friday,
but failed to cheer the market which had been hoping for bolder
steps.
The rupee rallied earlier after Finance Minister Pranab
Mukherjee said the government will unveil steps to arrest the
currency's slide, but it trimmed gains on disappointment the
measures were not aggressive enough.
June 25 - The central bank raised the investment limit for
foreign institutional buyers in government debt by $5 billion to
$20 billion. However, the additional limit can be invested only
in bonds of three years and above.
It also allowed sovereign wealth funds, multi-lateral
agencies, foreign central banks and insurance, pension and
endowment funds to buy federal bonds.
The Reserve Bank of India reduced the lock-in period of
investment to three years from five for foreign investment in
government bonds for up to $10 billion, including the additional
$5 billion.
June 25 - The RBI said manufacturing and infrastructure
companies can raise money overseas via external commercial
borrowings by an additional $10 billion to meet capital
expenditure and repay rupee loans.
The central bank also allowed qualified foreign investors to
invest in mutual fund schemes with 25 percent of assets in the
infrastructure sector under the current $3 billion sub-limit.
Earlier 100 percent of the investment had to be in
infrastructure assets.
May 21 - The RBI said net overnight rupee open position
limit for Indian banks shall not include positions taken in the
currency futures and options segment, thereby reducing
speculative trading in the foreign exchange market.
The central bank also said positions taken in the futures
and options markets cannot be offset by undertaking positions in
the over-the-counter market and vice-versa.
May 10 - The central bank said exporters must cash in 50
percent of dollar holdings in their accounts within two weeks,
to help ease tight supplies.
The RBI also mandated that exporters should exhaust the
available dollar balance in their accounts before raising fresh
funds from the markets.
May 10 - The RBI allowed intraday trading at five times the
net overnight open position limit of the bank or the central
bank-approved intraday limit, whichever is higher, allowing
banks to take larger positions.
Earlier, traders could not exceed the overnight limit.
May 9 - The central bank eased rules for using foreign
currency deposits, by allowing banks to use foreign currency
non-resident (FCNR) deposits as collateral against loans to
local residents.
May 7 - The government deferred a controversial tax
proposal, which had chilled capital inflows, though foreign
investors have demanded more clarity about the guidelines.
May 4 - The RBI relaxed the interest rate ceiling on FCNR
deposits with maturities of 1 year to less than 3 years, to 200
basis points above the LIBOR or swap rate from 125 basis points.
On 3 to 5-year maturity FCNR deposits, the rate ceiling was
relaxed to 300 basis points above LIBOR.
The central bank also allowed banks to freely determine the
interest rates on export credit in foreign currency.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)