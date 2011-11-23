NEW DELHI Nov 23 The Indian rupee slid to
an all-time low of 52.73 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday but
bounced back more than 1 percent on Wednesday after suspected
central bank intervention.
The rupee is under pressure as foreign investors are paring
their exposure to Asia's third-largest economy amid global
uncertainty and mounting worries over the domestic economy.
Foreign funds sold more than $500 million worth of
Indian-listed shares over the five trading sessions to Monday,
reducing net inflows for 2011 to under $300 million, a tiny sum
compared with the record investments of more than $29 billion in
2010.
The rupee has lost more than 14 percent of its value this
year, making it the worst performing currency in Asia. The
second-worst is the Thai baht, which has dropped only 3.5
percent.
Views of investors on the rupee are now at their most
pessimistic in more than three years, a Reuters poll showed on
Wednesday.
With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seen reluctant to
intervene in the market to check the rupee's slide, some
analysts are forecasting that the partially convertible currency
will slip to as low as 55 against the dollar.
The following are some of the domestic macro-economic
factors that are pushing the Indian unit down:
SLOWING ECONOMIC GROWTH
India's economy emerged largely unscathed from the 2008
financial crisis and looked set to achieve its pre-crisis growth
rate of 9 percent, attracting investments from foreign players
chasing higher returns.
However, a policy paralysis in the wake of a slew of graft
scandals, combined with high inflation and rising interest
rates, soon began to undermine the domestic demand-driven growth
story.
The annual growth rate for the current fiscal year was
originally budgeted at 9 percent but private economists have
said that growth could be well below the 8 percent mark.
The Indian central bank has already downgraded its growth
projection for the fiscal year ending March 2012, from an
original 8 percent to 7.6 percent now. Some policymakers have
begun to concede that growth in the current fiscal year could
slip as low as 7 percent.
WORSENING GOVERNMENT FINANCES
In February, New Delhi had budgeted a fiscal deficit, for
the year ending March 2012, of 4.6 percent of gross domestic
product on assumptions of high economic growth and low
expenditure. However, a slowing economy and high subsidy
spending are expected to upset those calculations, and many
private economists are now predicting a full-year deficit of
more than 5 percent.
Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the deputy head of the Planning
Commission, last week conceded that meeting the budgeted fiscal
deficit target would be a challenge and it was "not impossible"
that the full-year deficit could swell to 5.5 percent.
In a global environment where investors are quick to punish
fiscal slippages, the prospect of New Delhi missing its budgeted
target by a full percentage point has heightened the investment
risks for India.
WIDENING TRADE DEFICIT
The external balance of any economy is seen as the biggest
driver of its currency. Historically, India has been a current
account deficit economy as it has been running a trade deficit.
However, it has been managing to fund its current account
gap with foreign capital inflows, swamping equity markets
betting on rosy prospects for economic growth. With that growth
story now taking a beating, India now appears to be a relatively
less attractive market for foreign investors.
In October, India had a trade deficit of $19.6 billion, its
biggest in four years. the current account gap in the current
fiscal year is expected to widen to 3 percent of GDP from 2.6
percent a year earlier.
