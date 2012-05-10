May 10 The Reserve Bank of India persisted with
its focus on the rupee with measures on Thursday to curb
volatility by tackling intraday trading positions and to boost
demand for the local unit by forcing exporters to sell half of
the foreign currency in their accounts.
After the announcement, the battered Indian rupee rose to
52.95 to the dollar from its record closing low of 53.85 on
Wednesday, but gave up some of its gains later to trade at 53.30
to the dollar.
Following are some steps taken this month by the central
bank and the government that impact foreign exchange markets.
May 10 - The central bank said exporters need to liquidate
50 percent of dollars in their accounts within two weeks, which
will help release dollars into the market.
The central bank also mandated that exporters should exhaust
the available dollar balance in their accounts before tapping
markets.
May 10 - The RBI has allowed intraday trading at five times
the net overnight open position limit of the bank or the central
bank-approved intraday limit, whichever is higher. Earlier,
traders could not exceed the overnight limit.
May 9 - The central bank eased restrictions on the usage of
foreign currency deposits by allowing banks to use funds from
the foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits as collateral
against lending to local residents.
May 7 - The government deferred a controversial set of tax
proposals, which brought some relief to the rupee, though
foreign investors have demanded more clarity about the
guidelines.
May 4 - The RBI relaxed the interest rate ceiling on FCNR
deposits of banks with maturities of 1 year to less than 3 years
to 200 basis points above the LIBOR or swap rate, from 125 basis
points now.
On 3 to 5-year maturity FCNR deposits, the rate ceiling was
relaxed to 300 basis points above LIBOR.
The central bank also allowed banks to freely determine the
interest rates on export credit in foreign currency.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)