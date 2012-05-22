May 22 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced
further measures on Monday to curb speculative trading in the
foreign exchange market, but the move failed to halt the rupee's
slide to another record low.
The administrative measures, in addition to directly selling
dollars by the central bank in the market, are seen as
inadequate to defend the rupee that is pressured by dwindling
capital inflows and widening current deficit.
The rupee, which hit an all-time low of 55.35 to
the dollar on Tuesday, has slumped more than 11 percent since
the start of March, making it the worst performing currency in
emerging markets.
Following are some steps taken this month by the central
bank and the government that impact foreign exchange markets.
May 21 - The RBI said net overnight rupee open position
limit for Indian banks shall not include positions taken in the
currency futures and options segment, thereby reducing
speculative trading in the foreign exchange market.
The central bank also said positions taken in the futures
and options markets cannot be offset by undertaking positions in
the over-the-counter market and vice-versa.
May 10 - The central bank said exporters must cash in 50
percent of dollar holdings in their accounts within two weeks,
to help ease tight supplies.
The RBI also mandated that exporters should exhaust the
available dollar balance in their accounts before raising fresh
funds from the markets.
May 10 - The RBI allowed intraday trading at five times the
net overnight open position limit of the bank or the central
bank-approved intraday limit, whichever is higher, allowing
banks to take larger positions.
Earlier, traders could not exceed the overnight limit.
May 9 - The central bank eased rules for using foreign
currency deposits, by allowing banks to use foreign currency
non-resident (FCNR) deposits as collateral against loans to
local residents.
May 7 - The government deferred a controversial tax
proposal, which had chilled capital inflows, t hough foreign
investors have demanded more clarity about the guidelines.
May 4 - The RBI relaxed the interest rate ceiling on FCNR
deposits with maturities of 1 year to less than 3 years, to 200
basis points above the LIBOR or swap rate from 125 basis points.
On 3 to 5-year maturity FCNR deposits, the rate ceiling was
relaxed to 300 basis points above LIBOR.
The central bank also allowed banks to freely determine the
interest rates on export credit in foreign currency.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)