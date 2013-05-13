MUMBAI May 13 The Indian rupee weakened to its lowest level in more than two months on Monday weighed down by weaker domestic shares and broad gains in the dollar against global currencies.

At 9:50 a.m. (0420 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was trading at 54.99/55.00 per dollar, after hitting as low as 55.01, its lowest since March 4. The rupee closed at 54.80/81 on Friday.

India's BSE index fell 0.6 percent, while the index of the dollar against six major currencies rose 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)