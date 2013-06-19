MUMBAI, June 19 The Indian rupee was off session lows in early trade on Wednesday, but still remained close to its record low ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting that may signal a tapering down of the U.S. stimulus programme.

The rupee was trading at 58.70/72 per dollar at 0336 GMT after opening at 58.82. The rupee hit a record closing low of 58.77/78 on Tuesday, and remains within touch of an all-time low of 58.98 last week. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)