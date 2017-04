MUMBAI, April 23 The Indian rupee weakened past the key 61 per dollar mark on Wednesday to hit a one-month low, tracking losses in regional currencies and hurt by good demand for the greenback from oil importers.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 61.01/02 per dollar by 9:23 a.m. (0353 GMT), after hitting as much as 61.03, its lowest since March 21.

The rupee closed at 60.76/77 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)