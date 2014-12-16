MUMBAI Dec 16 The rupee weakened to its lowest
level in 13 months on Tuesday as markets in the region tumbled
after a sharp rate hike in Russia further raised concerns about
the global economy at a time when India's trade deficit is
already widening.
Sliding oil prices and a downbeat China factory survey
weighed on Asian shares on Tuesday, while the rouble jumped
after Russia sharply increased its benchmark interest rate in a
bid to halt a collapse in its currency.
The developments come after data on Monday showed India's
trade deficit widened to an 18-month high in
November.
By 9:15 a.m. (0345 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 63.45/46 per dollar versus its Monday's close of
62.94/95. The unit earlier dropped as low as 63.46, its weakest
level since Nov. 13, 2013.
