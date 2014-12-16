MUMBAI Dec 16 The rupee weakened to its lowest level in 13 months on Tuesday as markets in the region tumbled after a sharp rate hike in Russia further raised concerns about the global economy at a time when India's trade deficit is already widening.

Sliding oil prices and a downbeat China factory survey weighed on Asian shares on Tuesday, while the rouble jumped after Russia sharply increased its benchmark interest rate in a bid to halt a collapse in its currency.

The developments come after data on Monday showed India's trade deficit widened to an 18-month high in November.

By 9:15 a.m. (0345 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 63.45/46 per dollar versus its Monday's close of 62.94/95. The unit earlier dropped as low as 63.46, its weakest level since Nov. 13, 2013. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)