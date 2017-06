MUMBAI, March 4 The Indian rupee hit a near two-month low in early trading on Monday, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies, although some corporate dollar selling helped prevent broader losses in the local currency.

At 9:08 a.m. (0338 GMT), the rupee was at 54.94/95, marginally weaker than its close of 54.90/91 on Friday. The unit dropped to as low as 55.15 in opening trades, its weakest since Jan. 8.

Sentiment for the rupee has been bearish after a close above 54.80 on Friday, traders said. However, USD/INR should see good technical resistance at around 55.15, ahead of the 55.89 peak in November. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY)