MUMBAI, June 18 The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, tracking weaker Asian currencies ahead of the two-day Federal Reserve meeting amid concerns about a potential early roll down of the U.S. monetary stimulus programme.

The rupee was at 58.26/27 to the dollar at 0338 GMT from its Monday close of 57.87/88. The currency is not far off a record low of 58.98 hit a week ago.

