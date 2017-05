Cycle rickshaws move past a display of rupees at a roadside currency exchange stall in the old quarters of Delhi June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI The junior finance minister on Thursday expressed concern about the rupee's appreciation against all major currencies, except the U.S. dollar.

"As of now, we do have to find a zone for the rupee that prevents obviously inflation, etc., in India - which is one of the things that we are concerned about - but at the same time (it) doesn't push out of the zone of competitiveness," Jayant Sinha told foreign investors on Bloomberg TV.

Sinha added that the rupee's 60-65 level against the dollar is a "good zone to be in".

