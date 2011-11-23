* Rupee seen at around 50 to a dollar for 3 months: fin min
source
* Government taking measures to increase capital flows: fin
min source
* Rupee has slipped around 14 percent in 2011: fin min
source
* July-September GDP growth seen below 7 pct
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Nov 23 India's finance ministry
is not in favour of any "undue" intervention by the central bank
in the forex market to prop up the rupee, a senior finance
ministry source told Reuters on Wednesday, a day after the local
currency hit a record low against the U.S. dollar.
Economic growth in second quarter could be slightly less
than 7 percent, the source said, adding that growth could pick
up in the third and fourth quarter and end the fiscal year at
around 7.75 percent.
The government will release official figures of GDP for the
second quarter ending September next week.
The rupee on Tuesday slid to an all-time low of 52.73
against the U.S. dollar as foreign investors continued to pare
their exposure to Asia's third-largest economy on lingering
global uncertainty and mounting worries over the domestic
economy.
The rupee has lost 14 percent of its value in 2011 to be the
worst performing currency in Asia.
"We are not in favour of undue interventions by the Reserve
Bank except to check volatility, because of macro-economic
implications for the next year," the source, who declined to be
named, said.
"The rupee is depreciating mainly because of external
reasons which are outside our control."
The partially convertible currency, however, bounced back
more than 1 percent on Wednesday after suspected central bank
intervention.
The comments endorse the stand taken by the Reserve Bank of
India (RBI), which has always maintained that it does not
protect any particular level of the rupee and would only
intervene to iron out excessive volatility.
The Reserve Bank of India operates independently on monetary
issues but often consults the government on important policy
moves.
"We expect the rupee to remain around 50 for next three
months," the source said.
"It should firm up to around 45 over a period of 5-6
months...if the situation in the euro zone does not
deteriorate."
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday also blamed the
fall in the rupee on the international market and said that
central bank intervention would have a limited effect.
Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the central bank, had
said last week the RBI would be careful about using foreign
exchange reserves aggressively to protect the rupee's
depreciation..
At 11:30 a.m. (0600 GMT), the rupee was trading at 52.02/03,
0.5 percent stronger than 52.2950/3050 at close on Tuesday.
Foreign funds have sold more than $500 million worth of
shares over five trading sessions till Monday, reducing the net
inflows in 2011 to under $300 million, sharply below record
investments of more than $29 billion seen in 2010.
The official said New Delhi is taking measures to revive
business sentiments and attract capital inflows.
The government has already raised ownership limits on
government and corporate bonds and is considering allowing
international retail investors direct access to Indian stocks
, which have slumped about 22 percent so far this year.
It is also considering allowing foreign direct investment in
the country's struggling domestic airlines.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)