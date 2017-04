MUMBAI, July 22 India's onshore dollar premium rose to its highest level in 15 years on Monday after Reuters reported the Reserve Bank of India may look to raise interest rates if the rupee falls towards 61-62 levels, citing government sources who have met central bank officials.

The Indian government is also looking to attract dollar inflows through non-resident Indian deposits to support the rupee and has dropped the option of issuing sovereign bond for now, two senior government officials told Reuters on Monday.

The 1-year onshore dollar premium was at 447.25 points at 3:42 p.m. (1012 GMT), compared with 430.25 points at Friday close. Traders said the spot rupee also dropped to the session low of 59.62 per dollar after these comments. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)