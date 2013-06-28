MUMBAI, June 28 The Indian rupee gained on Friday, breaching below 60 to the dollar, on hopes recent foreign investor selling could subside after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials seen as supporting continued monetary stimulus sparked a global risk rally.

The rupee was at 59.91/92 to the dollar as against 60.19/20 Thursday close. It fell to a record low of 60.76 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)