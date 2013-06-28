BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off at 13-day variable rate repo auction
* rbi: allots 4.90 billion rupees at 13-day variable rate repo auction versus 215 billion rupees notified
MUMBAI, June 28 The Indian rupee gained on Friday, breaching below 60 to the dollar, on hopes recent foreign investor selling could subside after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials seen as supporting continued monetary stimulus sparked a global risk rally.
The rupee was at 59.91/92 to the dollar as against 60.19/20 Thursday close. It fell to a record low of 60.76 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* rbi: allots 4.90 billion rupees at 13-day variable rate repo auction versus 215 billion rupees notified
March 31 Indian shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but were poised for a third straight gain on month fuelled by a crucial victory for India's ruling party in a key state election and big foreign inflows into markets.
* Asia ex-Japan set for 12.5 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei posts loss