MUMBAI Oct 18 The Indian rupee extended its gains to the highest in more than two months on Friday, breaching the psychological 61 per dollar mark, as broad losses in the greenback versus major currencies and gains in the domestic share markets aided.

The partially convertible rupee was at 60.94/95 per dollar at 1008 India time (0438 GMT), after hitting 60.92, its strongest since Aug. 18 and higher than its close of 61.23/24 on Thursday.

The index of the dollar against six major currencies was up 0.1 percent, while the main share index was up 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)