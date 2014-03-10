Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
MUMBAI, March 10 The Indian rupee strengthened to a seven-month high on Monday on the back of heavy foreign flows into both equities and debt, even as most emerging Asian currencies fell after surprisingly weak Chinese trade data.
The partially convertible rupee rose to as much as 60.83 per dollar, its highest since Aug. 12. It was last trading at 60.84/85 per dollar, compared with its close of 61.08/09 on Friday.
The main share index closed marginally stronger after earlier posting its third consecutive record high as strong foreign buying continued to boost domestic-focused shares such as HDFC Bank.
Foreign funds have bought $852.10 million in equities and $5.6 billion in debt so far in this calendar year. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR