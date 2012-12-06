MUMBAI Dec 6 The Indian rupee strengthened to
its highest level in a month on Thursday as investors grew
hopeful the government would be able to win a key vote on
foreign direct investment in retail in the upper house of
parliament on Friday.
At 3:33 p.m. (1003 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was
at 54.17/18 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 7. It had
closed at 54.54/55 on Wednesday.
Stocks and the rupee started rising after Bahujan Samaj
Party, which had abstained in the lower house, said it will now
support the government's move to allow FDI in retail, which may
help tilt the vote in the favour of the government.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)