MUMBAI The rupee is expected to hold ground early on Friday, a day after posting its biggest one-day rise in more than two-and-a-half years, with traders watching the stock market and U.S. data for direction.

* At 0255 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan and the Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were down 0.2 percent each.

* Traders expect the rupee to open around 51.45 per dollar, barely changed from 51.46/47 at close on Thursday when it had climbed 1.4 percent, its biggest one-session rise since May 18, 2009.

* The euro and commodity currencies struggled to make much headway in Asia on Friday, continuing to consolidate hefty gains made earlier in the week as investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of the closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

* The U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due at 1330 GMT, is expected to show an increase of 122,000 jobs and a steady unemployment rate of 9.0 percent.

* The BSE Sensex, which climbed 2.2 percent on Thursday, is expected to gain nearly 17 percent by the end of 2012, a Reuters poll showed.

