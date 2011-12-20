An employee uses an electronic machine to check a rupee note inside a bank in Allahabad December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

MUMBAI The rupee is expected to open weaker on Tuesday as global sentiment remains fragile after the death of North Korea leader Kim Jong-il raised fears of regional instability, prompting investors to pull money out of riskier assets.

* The rupee is expected to move in a 52.80 to 53.20 range to the dollar, traders said. It ended 0.3 percent weaker at 52.88/90 on Monday.

* Ashtosh Raina, head of forex trading at HDFC Bank, said that if there is no intervention, the rupee will weaken to 53.50 to the dollar in a few days.

* The Reserve Bank of India's move to reduce the net overnight open position limit of authorised dealers was likely to heighten volatility, dealers said.

* In a bid to boost dollar inflows, the RBI deregulated interest rates on non-resident external rupee deposits and ordinary non-resident accounts late on Friday.

* Indian micro-finance institutions will be allowed to raise up to $10 million during a financial year through external commercial borrowings for permitted end-uses, the central bank said on Monday.

* European finance ministers failed on Monday to boost resources at the International Monetary Fund by the targeted 200 billion euros, agreeing to raise 150 billion euros, leaving doubts about whether the scheme would work with London, Washington and Germany's Bundesbank unenthusiastic.

* The Reserve Bank of India kept key interest rates on hold on Friday and said its next move was likely to be an easing of monetary policy as risks to economic growth have increased.

