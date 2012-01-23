India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
MUMBAI The rupee was little changed in early morning trades on Monday, ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday, with traders watching local shares and the euro for direction.
At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 50.3250/3300, compared with Friday's close of 50.32/33.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.