India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
MUMBAI The rupee remained firmer in afternoon trade, supported by dollar inflows that helped to offset choppy local shares. Dollar demand from oil importers limited the rise, traders said.
* At 2:16 p.m. (0846 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 50.2325/2450, up from Friday's close of 50.32/33, after moving in a 50.1700 to 50.4050 band.
* India's main stock index .BSESN was up 0.02 percent in volatile trade, after opening lower. .BO
* An uptick in dollar demand from oil importers to meet month-end payment requirements checked the rupee's gains. Oil is India's largest import item and oil refiners are the largest buyers of dollars in the local market.
* Dealers expect the rupee to stay in a range in the near-term, after its recent rally, and are awaiting the central bank's policy announcement on Tuesday for further direction.
* The Reserve Bank of India will review its policy on Tuesday and none of the 22 economists polled by Reuters last week expect it to cut rates.
* The rupee strengthened 2.41 percent last week, its biggest weekly rise since the last week of October.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.