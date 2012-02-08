Rupee notes are stapled to form a garland at a market in Srinagar May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

MUMBAI The rupee edged up on Wednesday, supported by dollar inflows and the euro's rise to multi-week highs, but trading was volatile due to a choppy local equity market.

* At 2:25 p.m. (0856 GMT), the rupee was at 49.12/13 to the dollar, higher than Tuesday's close of 49.19/20. The unit had so far moved in a wide band of 48.9850 to 49.2500, an indication of the choppy trade, traders said.

* The BSE Sensex lost most early gains and was up 0.13 percent.

* The euro rose to multi-week highs versus the dollar and the yen as hopes that Greece would agree on austerity measures needed to secure a second bailout boosted sentiment and forced speculators to trim shorts in the common currency.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)