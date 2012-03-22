MUMBAI The rupee is expected to hover near two-week lows on Thursday, with traders watching local stocks for clues on capital flows and dollar demand from oil importers.

* Traders said the rupee should open around 50.60 to 50.65 to the dollar and move between 50.42 and 50.82. It closed at 50.66/67 on Wednesday, near its weakest level in two weeks.

* At 0256 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was steady, while the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was down 0.48 percent.

* Traders are awaiting manufacturing data from China and the euro zone for more clues on the global economy and investors' risk appetite.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)