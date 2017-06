A shopkeeper holds a garland made of currency notes inside his shop at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely sold dollars via state-run banks in late trading to continue supporting the rupee, four dealers said, after it had earlier announced measures to boost dollar liquidity and ease intra-day rupee volatility.

The RBI likely sold dollars from 53.60 rupee levels, dealers said, and extends a string of interventions from a more active central bank.

