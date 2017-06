Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 55.63/64 versus previous close of 55.6050/6150. In early trade, the USD/INR had touched a high of 55.50 but has moved lower since.

Traders say marginally weak domestic equities are weighing on the local unit with expectations for the pair to hold in a 55.50-55.80 range during the day.

The euro dipped on Monday, giving up a bit of ground after its biggest one-day rally in eight months, as investors looked for fresh reasons to extend a rally sparked by initial euphoria over the latest European push to ease the region's debt crisis.