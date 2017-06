The rupee falls further to 55.90/91 versus previous close of 55.6050/6150 as demand for dollar/rupee rises on the back of weakness in the euro.

Euro dips giving up a bit of ground after its biggest one-day climb in eight months, as investors look for fresh reasons to extend a rally sparked by initial euphoria over the latest European push to ease the region's debt crisis.

Traders however say volumes are much lower due to quarterly closing of RBI accounts, leading to higher volatility in the market.