An employee arranges Indian currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee trades at 54.90/91 versus its previous close of 54.7750/7850, tracking weakness in the domestic share market and the dollar's broad gains versus other majors and Asian currencies.

The BSE Sensex currently trading down 0.14 percent.

The index of the dollar against six major currencies is up 0.4 percent.

The U.S. dollar approaches a 10-month high against a basket of currencies after a regional Federal Reserve chief says the U.S. central bank could begin easing up on stimulus this summer, sharpening the high-yielding Aussie's fall.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)