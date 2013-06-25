A cashier counts currency notes inside a bank in the northern Indian city of Lucknow July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee gives up early losses of as much as 59.79 to trade higher at 59.48/49, as domestic shares and bonds recover from a recent sell-off in line with a recovery in global risk assets.

Traders say the improved global sentiment, and not RBI intervention, is behind the rise.

U.S. 10-year Treasury prices gained on Monday, sending yields higher and helping ease concerns about a narrowing differential with Indian yields, which had been a key reason behind the recent foreign sell-off of domestic assets.

A trader with a foreign bank says the pair could find support at 59.10 levels.

The dollar index is down 0.18 percent.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul)