A currency trader is pictured through the symbol for the Rupee on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The rupee gained to a near two-week high on Monday, as worries temporarily eased after foreign investors turned buyers of domestic shares, while rumoured inflows from Unilever's open offer for its local unit, Hindustan Unilever, also helped.

Several dealers cited flows related to Unilever's (ULVR.L)(UNc.AS) $5.4 billion open offer for its Indian unit, which started on June 21.

The rupee was also helped after the Sensex gained 0.9 percent, buoyed by news foreign investors had bought shares worth a net 11.24 billion rupees on Friday, snapping a 13-day selling streak.

At 12.54 p.m., the rupee was at 58.99/00 to the dollar, after gaining to as much 58.965 in trade, its highest since June 19. It closed at 59.385/395 on Friday.

