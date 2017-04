Currency of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is lower at 59.69/70 versus its previous close of 59.34/35. The pair has traded in a 59.55-59.79 band in session.

Dealers say large state-run bank, finance firm were early buyers, while some selling seen from state-run banks, though not likely from RBI.

RBI was rumuored selling dollars late on Wednesday to support rupee.

Local stocks showing modest gains, up 0.3 pct.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)