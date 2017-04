A man deposits his money in a bank in Amritsar April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Yasir Iqbal/files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is close to day's high at 59.58/59, off 59.79 day's lows. It closed at 59.34/35 on Wednesday.

Dealer says future arbitrage is there in July and August maturity.

Some state-run banks have been sellers, which has sparked some rumours of intervention, though there is no big buzz.

Outflows to tune of $200 million from a mid-sized engineering firm spotted, dealers say.

India GDP to grow 5.6 percent in 2013/14, says Reuters poll, with a slow recovery in economy as the central bank will refrain from cutting rates to keep a battered rupee from falling more.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)