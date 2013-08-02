Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is hovering around day's low of 60.81 as oil demand lurking in the market and a large private bank is buying USD. The pair closed at 60.43/44 Thursday close.

Dealers say some inflows heard from an oil company.

Possible RBI intervention around 61 levels will be watched.

The pair may retreat in late session on squaring off ahead of NFP data.

The rupee may find some support on RBI move to further clamp down on speculation by asking foreign investors to get a mandate from P-note clients for hedging.

The government further eases rules for entry into multi-brand retail on Thursday.

India to sell stake in three companies via share auction on Friday. The government expects to raise a combined $58 million from the sale.

