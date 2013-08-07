Currency of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee remains weaker at 61.33/34 versus its close of 60.77/78 on Tuesday tracking weaker regional shares and currencies.

Traders say a good demand for the greenback from importers is helping the pair, however exporters are coming in to sell above the 61.40 levels, limiting a very sharp rise.

Traders are also mindful of the central bank stepping up dollar sales if the local currency weakens too sharply. The BSE Sensex is trading down 0.2 percent.

Asian stocks fell to their lowest in a month on Wednesday, following further losses on Wall Street, with the Nikkei suffering a late bout of selling as the dollar briefly slid below 97 yen for the first time in six weeks.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)