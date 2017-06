MUMBAI Feb 28 The Indian rupee opened stronger on Tuesday, tracking firmer regional peers and the dollar's losses versus major currencies.

At 9 a.m. (0330 GMT), the rupee was at 49.08 to the dollar from Monday's close of 49.2150/2250.

An employees' strike at state-run banks on Tuesday will have an impact on the trading volumes in the rupee market, traders said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)