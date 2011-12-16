MUMBAI Dec 16 The Indian rupee rebounded
early on Friday, a day after the central bank curbed speculation
in the forwards market after the currency had plumbed record
lows for three days in a row.
At 9:21 a.m. (0351 GMT), the rupee was at 52.68/69
per dollar, 1.8 percent stronger than its previous close of
53.64/65.
It strengthened to as much as 52.50 in early deals. On
Thursday, it had touched a record low of 54.30.
After the market closed on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of
India reduced trading limits for banks in the foreign exchange
market, making it difficult for market players to keep
speculative positions open for a long time.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)