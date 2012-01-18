MUMBAI Jan 18 The Indian rupee opened
stronger early on Wednesday, riding on a wave of strong dollar
flows into local debt and equities.
* Recent measures by the government to raise the ceiling on
foreign investment in debt and higher interest rates on deposits
by non-resident Indians are helping the rupee, traders said.
* A government decision on Tuesday to raise the import duty
on gold and silver would also help the currency, traders said.
* At 9 A.M. (0330 GMT), the rupee opened at 50.70
to the dollar. It closed up 1.24 percent on Tuesday at 50.73/74
after hitting a two-month high of 50.70 during trade.
