MUMBAI Jan 18 The Indian rupee opened stronger early on Wednesday, riding on a wave of strong dollar flows into local debt and equities.

* Recent measures by the government to raise the ceiling on foreign investment in debt and higher interest rates on deposits by non-resident Indians are helping the rupee, traders said.

* A government decision on Tuesday to raise the import duty on gold and silver would also help the currency, traders said.

* At 9 A.M. (0330 GMT), the rupee opened at 50.70 to the dollar. It closed up 1.24 percent on Tuesday at 50.73/74 after hitting a two-month high of 50.70 during trade. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)