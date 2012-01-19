MUMBAI Jan 19 The Indian rupee rose for a sixth consecutive session in early trades on Thursday, boosted by sustained foreign investor interest in debt and equity, while dollar demand from oil companies is likely to temper gains.

At 9 a.m. (0330 GMT), the rupee opened at 50.20 to the dollar. It closed up 0.7 percent on Wednesday at 50.3750/3850, after hitting 50.38 -- its strongest since Nov. 14.

Risk-on sentiment globally with Asian shares rising to a 2-month high and a firm euro after news that the International Monetary Fund was seeking to boost its resources to tackle the euro zone debt crisis aided sentiments. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)