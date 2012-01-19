MUMBAI Jan 19 The Indian rupee rose for a
sixth consecutive session in early trades on Thursday, boosted
by sustained foreign investor interest in debt and equity, while
dollar demand from oil companies is likely to temper gains.
At 9 a.m. (0330 GMT), the rupee opened at 50.20 to
the dollar. It closed up 0.7 percent on Wednesday at
50.3750/3850, after hitting 50.38 -- its strongest since Nov.
14.
Risk-on sentiment globally with Asian shares rising to a
2-month high and a firm euro after news that the International
Monetary Fund was seeking to boost its resources to tackle the
euro zone debt crisis aided sentiments.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)